TedxToronto 2022

#TEDxToronto is thrilled to be back for our 14th annual event live once again at a beloved GTHA venue the Royal Ontario Museum. Bringing leading change-makers to our stage to share their ‘ideas worth spreading’ RENEW will energize communities and inspire change across the GTHA and beyond.
MAY 17 18 & 19
6 PM – 9 PM ( EST )
Tickets: can be purchased here: tedxtoronto.com
Location Address - 100 Queen’s Park, ON M5S 2C6, Toronto, Canada
Event Price - $70 - Single Event & $90 - $220 - Pay TEDx Forward