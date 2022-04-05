TedxToronto 2022

#TEDxToronto is thrilled to be back for our 14th annual event live once again at a beloved GTHA venue the Royal Ontario Museum. Bringing leading change-makers to our stage to share their ‘ideas worth spreading’ RENEW will energize communities and inspire change across the GTHA and beyond.

MAY 17 18 & 19

6 PM – 9 PM ( EST )

Tickets: can be purchased here: tedxtoronto.com