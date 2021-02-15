The 39th ONTARIO JAPANESE SPEECH CONTEST

The Ontario Japanese Speech Contest (OJSC) was first held in 1983. This Japanese language speech contest has become an integral part of Japanese language education in Ontario. OJSC attracts about 40 participants every year and offers the best opportunities for learners of Japanese to demonstrate their knowledge and performance of the Japanese language. Participants representing different institutions present their speeches in four categories: Beginners’, Intermediate, Advanced and Open. Although this year’s OJSC will be held online, it will be an opportunity for learners of Japanese to showcase their achievements despite having been deprived of the experiences they would usually have in the classroom.