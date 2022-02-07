The Ethnic Rainbow 4th Anniversary Special

THE ETHNIC RAINBOW: FOURTH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL TICKETS

Canada’s first and only QTBIPOC comedy showcase turns 4! To celebrate we’ve put together a show packed with some of the funniest queer Black comedians in the city.

The show has been featured at festivals including JFL42, We’re Funny That Way and Comedy is Art and has been covered by The Globe & Mail, CBC and Now Magazine.

Featuring:

Host – Brandon Ash Mohammed (Canada’s Drag Race, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada)

Tamara Shevon (NXNE, JFL42, Beijing Improv Comedy Festival)

Ajahnis Charley (HBO/Marvel’s Station Eleven)

Sashka DC (Anxiety Noir)

Tiyawnda (Bob Curry Fellowship, Schitt’s Creek)

Headliners:

Coko and Daphney (Bad Dog Theatre, Black and Funny Improv Fest, Vancouver Improv Fest, StumpTown Improv Fest, Ottawa Improv Fest, and the Boston Improv Fest)

$23 online, $25 at the door