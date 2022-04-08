The Franchise Expo – Toronto

Come to Canada’s largest Franchise Expo! This exciting event is your only opportunity to see and compare full and part-time business ownership options under one roof! Get face-to-face with company representatives and attend free educational seminars. Participating industries include: Home improvement, tax planning, restaurants, home based businesses, children’s education, senior care, and more! Take control of your future, increase your income, and find your path to success!

April 23 & 24, 11 am-5 pm. $10. Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Building, 255 Front Street West. franchiseshowinfo.com