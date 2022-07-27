The Laugh Dispensary is back at Spiritleaf in Cabbagetown! A comedy show where we dispense laughs, in a dispensary!

We’ve got a whole crew of comics including:

– Jeremy Dobski

– Juliana Rodrigues

– Daniel Sanker

– Robert Orlando

– Jared Nathan

– Jordan Trafford

With your high host Puff Mama!

Spiritleaf in Cabbagetown is an alcohol-free venue, but we can smoke all the weed we want on their cosy little patio! They have great selection and ice cold THC drinks to cool you off! Grab a pre-roll and join us for the best laughs!

July 29 at 9 pm. Tix are $20 and space is limited!

If you miss this one, we have some other upcoming dates!

– Thu Aug 4 – $15

– Thu Aug 18 – $15

– Fri Aug 26 – $20