Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Laugh Dispensary

Jul 27, 2022

The Laugh Dispensary

8 8 people viewed this event.

The Laugh Dispensary is back at Spiritleaf in Cabbagetown! A comedy show where we dispense laughs, in a dispensary!

We’ve got a whole crew of comics including:
– Jeremy Dobski
– Juliana Rodrigues
– Daniel Sanker
– Robert Orlando
– Jared Nathan
– Jordan Trafford
With your high host Puff Mama!

Spiritleaf in Cabbagetown is an alcohol-free venue, but we can smoke all the weed we want on their cosy little patio! They have great selection and ice cold THC drinks to cool you off! Grab a pre-roll and join us for the best laughs!

July 29 at 9 pm. Tix are $20 and space is limited!

If you miss this one, we have some other upcoming dates!
– Thu Aug 4 – $15
– Thu Aug 18 – $15
– Fri Aug 26 – $20

Additional Details

Location Address - 238 Carlton St

Event Price - $20

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 29th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine