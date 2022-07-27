- News
The Laugh Dispensary is back at Spiritleaf in Cabbagetown! A comedy show where we dispense laughs, in a dispensary!
We’ve got a whole crew of comics including:
– Jeremy Dobski
– Juliana Rodrigues
– Daniel Sanker
– Robert Orlando
– Jared Nathan
– Jordan Trafford
With your high host Puff Mama!
Spiritleaf in Cabbagetown is an alcohol-free venue, but we can smoke all the weed we want on their cosy little patio! They have great selection and ice cold THC drinks to cool you off! Grab a pre-roll and join us for the best laughs!
July 29 at 9 pm. Tix are $20 and space is limited!
If you miss this one, we have some other upcoming dates!
– Thu Aug 4 – $15
– Thu Aug 18 – $15
– Fri Aug 26 – $20
Location Address - 238 Carlton St
Event Price - $20