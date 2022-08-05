Join us for The Laugh Dispensary!

A comedy show where we dispense laughs … in a dispensary!!! Laughter is medicine too!

Located on a cosy little outdoor patio at Spiritleaf in Cabbagetown, this pro comedy show is featuring acts that have appeared on TV, at comedy festivals like Just For Laughs & Edinburgh Fringe Festival, made an album or even toured the world!

Spiritleaf is an alcohol-free venue, but we can smoke all the weed we want on their cosy little patio! They have great selection and ice cold THC drinks to cool you off! Grab a pre-roll and join us for the best laughs!

Here are the August dates & prices!

Sun Aug 7 – 8:30pm – $10

Sun Aug 14 – 8:30pm – $10

Thu Aug 18 – 9:00pm – $15

Sun Aug 21 – 8:30pm – $10

Fri Aug 26 – 9:00pm – $20

Sun Aug 28 – 8:30pm – $10

You can pay cash at the door, or get adv tix here, space is limited!

The lineups will be announced the week prior, but they will always be good! Check back here or follow me on IG for the latest updates at instagram.com/PuffMama420

*Please note this show is weather dependant, so check the forecast the day of the show!