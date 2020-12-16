The Power of Positivity, Gratitude, and Prayer During the Pandemic

How to find joy in troubled times …

About this Event

The Power of Positivity, Gratitude, and Prayer During the Pandemic.

At IWB, we believe in caring for the whole person — mind, body, and spirit. And in times like these, it’s especially important to foster hope. So we spoke with Kimberly Cato, Psychotherapist, CEO & Founder of True Roots Counselling Services and asked her to share her thoughts about how we can lift our spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One thing that I’m always quick to remind people of is that our spiritual health is just as important as our physical and mental health,” she says. “When we practice positivity, gratitude, and prayer, we are taking steps to become more spiritually healthy.”

Let’s dive deeper into the benefits of these mindful practices at this gathering.

AGENDA

Positive Uplifting Pandemic Stories – By All Attendees

Positivity: Positive thinking can increase confidence, reduce stress, and promote healthy behaviors.

Gratitude: 10 Ways to Celebrate Life Everyday. A few ideas for practicing gratitude.

Prayer: A Powerful Connection

We’re going to explore techniques and tools to move forward to a place of energy, joy and purpose for 2021

About Kimberly Cato, Psychotherapist, Specialist and Advisor in Team Building · Diversity & Inclusion · Executive Coaching · Life Coaching · Change Management · Training · Interview Preparation @trueroots.org