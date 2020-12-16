The Power of Positivity, Gratitude, and Prayer During the Pandemic

Immigrant Women in Business event to foster hope with psychotherapist Kimberly Cato sharing her thoughts about how we can lift our spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Positive uplifting pandemic stories, positivity thinking, prayer and a few ideas for practicing gratitude. Explore techniques and tools to move forward to a place of energy, joy and purpose for 2021. Dec 18 at 2 pm. Free.

