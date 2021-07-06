COVID-19

Jul 6, 2021

The Run Gallery presents the exhibition Mitigated Dwelling of paintings by Elicser Elliott. Jul 10-Aug 10. Opening Jul 10, 6-10 pm. 514-A Annette. http://www.therungallery.com

 

The Run Gallery presents a critical new series of paintings by Elicser Elliott, produced in response to current events and the accumulation of introversion; an attempt to lessen the severity of the former. Elicser stages the prime metaphor of the home to reflect the self, wherein thoughts and ideas are formed and incubated. This motif is beautifully executed in dreamy domestic scenes and an investigative pairing of subjects, becoming a take on parallel histories.

Additional Details

Location - The Run Gallery

Date And Time
2021-07-10 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-08-10 @ 05:00 PM

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Location Page

The Run Gallery

