The Run Gallery presents the exhibition Mitigated Dwelling of paintings by Elicser Elliott. Jul 10-Aug 10. Opening Jul 10, 6-10 pm. 514-A Annette. http://www.therungallery.com

The Run Gallery presents a critical new series of paintings by Elicser Elliott, produced in response to current events and the accumulation of introversion; an attempt to lessen the severity of the former. Elicser stages the prime metaphor of the home to reflect the self, wherein thoughts and ideas are formed and incubated. This motif is beautifully executed in dreamy domestic scenes and an investigative pairing of subjects, becoming a take on parallel histories.