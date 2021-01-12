The Threat of Nuclear Weapons with Noam Chomsky: Why Canada Should Sign the UN Nuclear Ban Treaty

Mark the momentous day in the struggle to abolish nuclear weapons with Noam Chomsky. As the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons enters into force on January 22, join the world-renowned intellectual on “The Threat of Nuclear Weapons: Why Canada Should Sign the UN Nuclear Ban Treaty”. Jan 22 at 2 pm. Free.

Register at: http://www.foreignpolicy.ca/chomsky

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NM4J1wxlSWG471hDb7UpMA

Presented by the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute

Co-sponsors: World Beyond War, Hiroshima Nagasaki Day Coalition, PeaceQuest, Science for Peace, Voice of Women for Peace