The Ultimate Guide to Best Travel Destinations Despite Covid-19

Coral Springs, January 30, 2020—MCF Travel Discounts, Travel advisor providing affordable vacation packages for any destination, announced today that their executive officer Wanda Collins will be hosting an online event to help frustrated travelers find best travel destinations despite Covid-19. Wanda will provide you with the latest news about where you can travel in the Caribbean or US ski areas during this time and under what terms. Wanda will provide you detailed information about each Islands Covid-19 testing requirements, to make your vacation planning much easier. Essentially eliminating the guess work out of vacation planning during Covid-19.

Wanda will discuss what Covid-19 PCR test requirements you will need when traveling to the Caribbean and how to find a test center near you. She will also discuss why she recommends purchasing travel insurance and where to shop for the policy that best meets your needs to protect yourself and everyone traveling with you. Wanda will also discuss what is required of you when you decide to return to the U.S.

When asked, “How can vacation goers stay up to date with the latest news regarding their trip destination during Covid-19?” Wanda said, “U.S. citizens and nationals traveling abroad should enroll their trip with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.” Wanda will explain the steps to register during the event.

Covid-19 interrupted most of our travel plans costing some of us hundreds of dollars. An online survey conducted by personal finance website Bankrate.com revealed that 54% of adults lost money on airline flights, sporting events or concerts and more than one third of travelers who booked hotels lost money. You can prevent loss of revenue and Wanda will show you how during this comprehensive event.

About MCF Travel Discounts.

MCF Travel Discounts, Up and coming travel advisor partnering with leading travel industry suppliers such as Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Disney Dream, and Expedia just to name a few to offer our vacation goers the best travel rates. MCF Travel Discounts, Americas reliable online travel engine, with its people-oriented leadership who are driven, price conscious and have a passion for customer service. MCF Travel Discounts strives to provide exceptional customer service. Our attention to detail in customer service is about making every interaction with our customers better than the first. Customer satisfaction is our top priority because our customers matter. We work tirelessly with top-rated suppliers to customize luxury travel vacation packages that will suit your needs today. MCF Travel Discount’s success is catapulted by a commitment to harnessing digital innovation to modernize the customer experience. Through its education first initiative, MCF Discounts seeks to help education reform, create awareness, and support ways to repair the Public Education System. MCF Travel Discount’s is a proud supporter of the Florida Education Association and other education-related organizations.

Event Information:

Topic: Best Travel Destinations Despite Covid-19

Time: Jan 30, 2021 09:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us05web.zoom.us/j/86000751212?pwd=T3NCNWpyYjZXWEIxWWxjdXd3SWF5UT09

Meeting ID: 860 0075 1212

Passcode: EjGFg7

