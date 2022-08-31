The World Comedy Tour is created and produced by Korean Comedian Edworld B. Kim.

This is about his Journey where he goes to every corner of the world and has a good time with people along the way.

This brilliant and witty ensemble brings together multi-cultural and international comedians to Toronto. Your fun time this weekend is guaranteed by Edworld and his friends!

General Info

Dates: Sep 2, 2022 / Time: 8:00 to 10:00 PM – Show Starts at 8:30 PM

Location: TO. Lounge – 1384 Queen St W, Toronto, ON

Price

You can donate online here, or pay what you can at the door. We will also pass the bucket around at the venue and collect cash and coin.

The Performers

YOUR HOST

Edworld B. Kim

FEATURING

Hannah Veldhoen

Harvasp Khatow

Abbas Wahab

Madison Cassaday

Faraz Niafattah

HEADLINER

Jesse Singh

This event is sponsored by Grill Gate Danforth, Rideout MMA

Prizes will be given to anyone who wins raffles, DON’T MISS OUT!!!