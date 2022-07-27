- News
“THIS IS NOT THE SHOW”: the live experiment
An in-person party/event where you can meet and talk to other people!!!
With help and instruction from Trampoline Hall’s own Misha Glouberman
At the Garrison!!! 1197 Dundas St. West, Toronto
Monday, August 8, 2022
Doors 7:30pm, facilitated event starts promptly at 8 pm, don’t be late!
Tickets $15 (new prices, to support the Garrison!)
Ticket sales open at 10:30 am ET on Thursday, August 4!
Location Address - 1197 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3
