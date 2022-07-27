Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 27, 2022

“THIS IS NOT THE SHOW”: the live experiment

An in-person party/event where you can meet and talk to other people!!!

With help and instruction from Trampoline Hall’s own Misha Glouberman

At the Garrison!!! 1197 Dundas St. West, Toronto
Monday, August 8, 2022
Doors 7:30pm, facilitated event starts promptly at 8 pm, don’t be late!
Tickets $15 (new prices, to support the Garrison!)

Ticket sales open at 10:30 am ET on Thursday, August 4!

