Tiny Deck Comedy Festival

Featuring some of the best comedians in Toronto including JFL Top Comics, Second City Alumni, Sirius XM Comics, TV Stars, multiple Award Winning Comedians… we could go on!

Join us Thursday July 21st at the Social Capital Theatre for a night of laughter, good company and drinks! If you haven’t joined us for a Tiny Deck Festival, you are in for a treat! Anne Goad has been producing comedy shows for over 10 years and this is the first time she’s hosting a show in an actual comedy venue! WHAT?!

Our Comedians….

Improv by Gentleman Frog (Antony Hall, Anne Goad, Jenn Ashleigh Lloyd, Adrian Beattie) and Super Troupe (Nicole Passmore, Paloma Nuñez, Matt McCready, Lisa Merchant and Chelsea Larkin).

Stand Up Comedians: Ryan Dillion, Kyle Brownrigg and Hisham Kelati.

So swipe right, get a babysitter, or just come on your own!

Tickets $22.50

Tickets available online:

tinyurl.com/3ttsz236

Or at the door!