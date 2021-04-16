Toastmasters Open House April 27 – Public Speaking Other

2021 Bay Bloor Speakers Open House – April 27 at 6:00pm

About this Event

2021 Bay Bloor Speakers Open House – April 27: Enjoy listening to two fascinating speakers and experience an hour of interactive fun.



Find Your Voice and Build a Better You at Bay Bloor Speakers Toastmasters Club!



Whether you want to learn how to nail a presentation or give a toast at your friend’s wedding, Bay Bloor Speakers is the place to join.

We will provide you with the right platform with a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

We have some very accomplished leaders in the club that can help guide you through your journey of public speaking. At this Open House, we want to showcase what a typical Toastmaster meeting looks like.

Meeting Theme: Risk Taking

Dress Code: Take the risk and wear something that you don’t normally wear

Meeting Agenda:

6:00 PM – Toastmaster to welcome the members/guests

6:05 PM – Evaluation Team Introduction

6:10 PM – First Speech, Darrell Cheung

6:20 PM – Second Speech, Owen Henderson

6:30 PM – Table Topic

6:50 PM – Speech Evaluations

7:00 PM – Guest Introduction

7:20 PM – Meeting Adjourn



More about the Open House

Time: 6:00 to 7:30 PM EST. Join us 10 minutes earlier for virtual socializing.

Venue: Considering the COVID-19, the meeting will be held online.

BYOB (Bring Your Own Beverage) and wear what you love.

Tips on the toastmasters’ education program and tips on how to grow your public speaking, communication and leadership skills will be provided



Have questions? Email us at baybloorspeakerstm@gmail.com

We are looking forward to seeing you. Sign up here:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/public-speaking-toastmasters-open-house-tickets-150415748553