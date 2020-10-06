Toastmasters Open House Oct 13 – Public Speaking Other

NOW MagazineAll EventsToastmasters Open House Oct 13 – Public Speaking Other

Bring your own booze and wear your favorite hat to celebrate our club 550th meeting and listen to two fascinating speeches.

Find Your Voice and Build a Better You!

Do you know that the fear of public speaking is ranked higher than the fear of death?

Whether you want to learn how to nail a presentation or give a toast at your friend’s wedding, Bay Bloor Speakers Toastmasters Club is the place to join.

At Bay Bloor Speakers Toastmasters Club we provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

At this year’s Open House, we have two incredible speakers: an International Speech Champion, Steve Beckford and a John Maxwell Certified Coach, and Speaker, Shiraz Dalal.

More info and register at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/public-speaking-toastmasters-open-house-tickets-120297959435

Have questions? Email us at baybloorspeakerstm@gmail.com

 

