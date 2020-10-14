Toronto Centre All Candidates Meeting

An online event to provide the Moss Park Community an opportunity to ask local candidates about their platforms prior to the By-Election. Oct 19 at 4 pm.

Connecting the Moss Park community with their Candidates

Building Roots will be hosting an event in anticipation of the Toronto Centre By-Election occurring on Oct. 26th.

Our goal is to provide the Moss Park community an opportunity to directly ask their candidates questions about their platforms prior to voting.

Community members will join an online seminar with candidates where the questions submitted prior to the event from the community will be asked directly to the candidates of their riding.

The sign up link for the online seminar will be sent to those who register with this Eventbrite link https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-centre-by-election-candidates-online-meeting-tickets-125070690803.

If you have any questions, email Cheyenne@buildingroots.ca

We are collecting the questions ahead of time.

This is simply to avoid any interruptions during the online meeting itself. We will be listening to the concerns of everyone with the assurance that we will be directly giving space to every issue raised.

Submit your questions in the following ways:

Directly via E-mail to Cheyenne@buildingroots.ca

In-Person at the Moss Park Market on Sat. Oct. 17.

This is a last-minute by-election, and it is short notice, but we are hoping to collect all of your questions by Fri. Oct. 16th.

(Not including those submitting in-person)

—

Visit Elections.ca

In order to learn more about how to vote and how you can participate locally in the Toronto Centre By-Election on Oct. 26.

About Building Roots: Building Roots enables people to create socially cohesive communities. We envision vibrant, resilient neighbourhoods.

www.buildingroots.ca