Upper Deck Comedy Show

Aug 8, 2021

Stand-up comedy with Dena Jackson, Rahil Shaikh, Will Attwood, Melanie Dahling, Stephanie Neale, Tom Hearn, Kyle Brownrigg, Asaf Gerchak, Ryan Dillon, Whyte Wyne and Young Riesling, Allie Pearse, Aliya Kanani, Leonard Chan, Bo Flowers, Alan Shane Lewis, Rachelle Lauzon, Pat Thornton and Chris Robinson. Aug 19 from 5-10:30 pm. $45. Tables of 2, 4 and 8. Toronto Island Marina, 40 Avenue of the Island. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-island-marina-presents-upper-deck-comedy-show-tickets-164335823873

Any other questions or inquiries, feel free to email Anne Goad (producer) at upperdeckcomedyfestival@gmail.com.

Venue Address - 40 Avenue of the Island, Toronto, ON M5J 2W2

2021-08-19 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-08-19 @ 10:30 PM

40 Avenue of the Island, Toronto, ON M5J 2W2, 40 Avenue of the Island, Toronto, ON

Concert or Performance

Comedy

