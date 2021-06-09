NOW MagazineAll EventsToronto Launch Campaign for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty

Toronto Launch Campaign for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty

Toronto Launch Campaign for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty

by
4 4 people viewed this event.

Join the movement for a fossil fuel free future! Learn about the global campaign for a Fossil Fuel Non Proliferation Treaty and about our campaign for Toronto to endorse the Treaty.
We will need to build a huge movement in order to move City Hall forward on climate action and the phasing out of all dependence on fossil fuels. So join us!

THE FOSSIL FUEL NON-PROLIFERATION TREATY (FFNPT) is a global initiative to halt the expansion and production of fossil fuels and to fast-track progress towards safer, more sustainable solutions.

 

Date And Time

2021-06-14 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-06-14 @ 08:30 PM
 

Registration End Date

2021-06-14
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.