Toronto Launch Campaign for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty

Join the movement for a fossil fuel free future! Learn about the global campaign for a Fossil Fuel Non Proliferation Treaty and about our campaign for Toronto to endorse the Treaty.

We will need to build a huge movement in order to move City Hall forward on climate action and the phasing out of all dependence on fossil fuels. So join us!

THE FOSSIL FUEL NON-PROLIFERATION TREATY (FFNPT) is a global initiative to halt the expansion and production of fossil fuels and to fast-track progress towards safer, more sustainable solutions.