Toronto Made Market – Holiday Edition

Support and shop from 50+ local vendors! Doors open from noon - 8 pm. Shop online: http://www.TorontoMadeMarket.com until December 31. Snap.

Nov 3, 2021

Support and shop from 50+ local vendors! Doors open from noon – 8 pm.

Shop online: http://www.TorontoMadeMarket.com until December 31.

Snap a holiday pic with Remi the Raccoon. Complimentary hot chocolate and candy canes for all.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1087 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Sun, Dec 19th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Location
The Great Hall

Event Types
Market or Showcase

Event Category
Art

