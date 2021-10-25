Halloween

Oct 25, 2021

Toronto Philosophy Meetup

The Toronto Philosophy Meetup is Canada’s largest public philosophy group, hosting free discussions, talks, reading groups, and other events on a wide range of topics and perspectives in philosophy.

Join us at an event soon for friendship, cooperative discourse, and mental exercise. Daily from Oct 28-Nov 15 at 10 am. Free. https://www.meetup.com/The-Toronto-Philosophy-Meetup/

(Note that most of our events are currently online because of the pandemic but we will have more in-person events soon).

Event Price - $0

Thu, Oct 28th, 2021 @ 10:00 AM
Mon, Nov 15th, 2021 to

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Community Events

