The Toronto Philosophy Meetup is Canada’s largest public philosophy group, hosting free discussions, talks, reading groups, and other events on a wide range of topics and perspectives in philosophy.
Join us at an event soon for friendship, cooperative discourse, and mental exercise. Daily from Oct 28-Nov 15 at 10 am. Free. https://www.meetup.com/The-Toronto-Philosophy-Meetup/
(Note that most of our events are currently online because of the pandemic but we will have more in-person events soon).
