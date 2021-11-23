Toronto Public Library’s Entrepreneur in Residence: Pitch your Business Idea

Do you have a business idea and are looking for feedback from experts?

This is your opportunity to put your thoughts in front of an entrepreneur, a marketing expert and an accounting expert.

Use this event as an opportunity to summarize what you are working on and get ideas on how to sharpen your thinking. You will have 5 minutes to present your idea, followed by 10 minutes of feedback/Q&A with the experts.

How: Please submit your Business Summary to eir@tpl.ca

When: December 8, 2021. 1:00pm-3:00pm

Where: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/EIR-pitch-your-idea/register

Details on the program can be found on: https://www.torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT450294&R=EVT450294

Questions: Contact staff at NYCL Library at 416-395-5613 or email us at eir@tpl.ca.

For more information see TPL website https://www.torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT450294&R=EVT450294