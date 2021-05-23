Contact Dance International Film Festival – TOUCH

Short international dance films from India, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, The Republic of Korea, Italy, Taiwan, and Uruguay that explore touch as a way to interact with others and the environment. June 6 at 10 am. https://contactdancefilmfest.eventive.org/schedule/60904aeec59b6200a73f6018

FILMS:

Seeding – Nisrin Aziz – Director (India)

Blue Monday – Andrew Margetson Director (Spain)

Colors – Directors Emiko Tamura, Saki Tagami and Atsushi Kakefuda (Japan)

Contact Impromptu – Director Blas Payri (Spain)

Downriver – Andrea Boll (Switzerland)

Pliancy – Infinite Flow Dance with Dancers Marisa Hamamoto Piotr Iwanicki with choreography by Phillip Chbeeb (US)

BOOKANIMA – Director SHON KIM (Republic of Korea)

Nom finito/ Implied lines – Concept: Francesca Pedullà and Sabrina Marzagalli with direction by David Valolao (Italy)

Infinite – Director Liam Cheng (Taiwan)

Contact improvisation: Tango Playground – Filmmakers Rosina Porto and Joaquín Cruz and Diegotzin (Uruguay)

Hic et Nunc “Here and Now” – Director Emma Cianchi (Italy)

All film screenings have a start time. Once this start time occurs you will have 24 hours to open your screening.