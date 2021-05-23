NOW MagazineAll EventsContact Dance International Film Festival – TOUCH

Contact Dance International Film Festival – TOUCH

Contact Dance International Film Festival – TOUCH

by
13 13 people viewed this event.

Short international dance films from India, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, The Republic of Korea, Italy, Taiwan, and Uruguay that explore touch as a way to interact with others and the environment. June 6 at 10 am. https://contactdancefilmfest.eventive.org/schedule/60904aeec59b6200a73f6018

FILMS:
Seeding – Nisrin Aziz – Director (India)
Blue Monday – Andrew Margetson Director (Spain)
Colors – Directors Emiko Tamura, Saki Tagami and Atsushi Kakefuda (Japan)
Contact Impromptu – Director Blas Payri (Spain)
Downriver – Andrea Boll (Switzerland)
Pliancy – Infinite Flow Dance with Dancers Marisa Hamamoto Piotr Iwanicki with choreography by Phillip Chbeeb (US)
BOOKANIMA – Director SHON KIM (Republic of Korea)
Nom finito/ Implied lines – Concept: Francesca Pedullà and Sabrina Marzagalli with direction by David Valolao (Italy)
Infinite – Director Liam Cheng (Taiwan)
Contact improvisation: Tango Playground – Filmmakers Rosina Porto and Joaquín Cruz and Diegotzin (Uruguay)
Hic et Nunc “Here and Now” – Director Emma Cianchi (Italy)

All film screenings have a start time. Once this start time occurs you will have 24 hours to open your screening.

 

Date And Time

2021-06-06 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-06-07 @ 10:00 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Dance

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.