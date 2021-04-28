Transit townhall for Wheel-Trans users, people with disabilities, and seniors

The TTC is creating a 5-Year Fare Plan. Community town hall to share your experiences with fares, payment options, and accessibility. A presentation will be followed by breakout discussion rooms on Zoom. Anonymous feedback will be shared with the TTC after the event. May 5 from 6-7:30 pm. Pre-register https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/transit-townhall-for-wheel-trans-users-people-with-disabilities-seniors-tickets-151800063075

ASL interpretation and closed captioning provided. Please note in your registration if you require ASL.

Questions? Having trouble registering? Contact info@ttcriders.ca or (416) 309-9026.

Hosted by TTCriders, Centre for Independent Living Toronto, and Toronto Seniors Forum.