Transit Townhalls for People who Receive OW or ODSP

Transit Townhalls to voice your opinion about your transit issues and what you want to see change. A presentation about the Fair Pass and how to apply will be followed by breakout discussion rooms on Zoom. Option 1: May 11 by phone from 2pm. Option 2: May 12 on Zoom from 6-8pm (online or phone-in). Questions? Contact info@ttcriders.ca. https://www.facebook.com/TTCriders/

The Fair Pass is a TTC discount on passes and single fares for people receiving OW, ODSP, or a Child Care Fee Subsidy in Toronto. More info about the Fair Pass: https://bit.ly/2Qsr7Ib