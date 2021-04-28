Transit Townhalls for People who Receive OW or ODSP

NOW MagazineAll EventsTransit Townhalls for People who Receive OW or ODSP

Transit Townhalls to voice your opinion about your transit issues and what you want to see change. A presentation about the Fair Pass and how to apply will be followed by breakout discussion rooms on Zoom. Option 1:  May 11 by phone from 2pm. Option 2: May 12 on Zoom from 6-8pm (online or phone-in). Questions? Contact info@ttcriders.ca. https://www.facebook.com/TTCriders/

The Fair Pass is a TTC discount on passes and single fares for people receiving OW, ODSP, or a Child Care Fee Subsidy in Toronto.  More info about the Fair Pass: https://bit.ly/2Qsr7Ib

 

2021-05-11 @ 02:00 PM to
2021-05-12 @ 08:00 PM
 

