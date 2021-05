Reconnect with your profession in Canada! TRIEC (Toronto Region Immigrant Employment Council) Mentoring Partnership helps immigrant professionals reconnect with their careers with the help of a mentor who works in their field in Canada. Learn how to maximize mentoring opportunities in your professional field and become more successful together. May 11 & 25 at noon. Presented by COSTI.

Register online: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/156901823219571211