Aug 30, 2022

Trivia Night at Shoeless Joe’s

September 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th 

Fun Questions ~ Awesome Prizes ~ Free to Play

Join us for a night of It’s Tricky Trivia at Shoeless Joe’s. Enjoy some delicious food and drink as you test your brain’s ability to retain useless knowledge!

Play as an individual or as a team, register in advance (for free) to guarantee your seat or take your chances and just show up. There is no better way to spend your Thursday night in Toronto.

Additional Details

Location Address - 38 The Esplanade

Event Price - free

Date And Time

Thu, Sep 1st, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to Thu, Sep 29th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Location

Shoeless Joe's

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event

Event Category

Comedy

