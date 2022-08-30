Trivia Night at Shoeless Joe’s

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
September 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th
Fun Questions ~ Awesome Prizes ~ Free to Play
Join us for a night of It’s Tricky Trivia at Shoeless Joe’s. Enjoy some delicious food and drink as you test your brain’s ability to retain useless knowledge!
Play as an individual or as a team, register in advance (for free) to guarantee your seat or take your chances and just show up. There is no better way to spend your Thursday night in Toronto.
Location Address - 38 The Esplanade
Event Price - free