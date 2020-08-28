UK University Fair 2020 (Online)

NOW MagazineAll EventsUK University Fair 2020 (Online)

Thinking of studying abroad? SI-UK North America invites you to our Virtual UK University Fair which is designed for Canadian students who are looking to study in the UK. Join us on Saturday October 3, online from 11 am-4 pm ET.

You’ll have the opportunity to meet representatives from over 40 UK Universities to learn about the application process, personal statement writing, visa requirements, applying to the best UK University for you and much more.

2020-10-03 @ 11:00 AM to
Online Event
 

Online Event
 

Meeting or Networking Event
 

Virtual Event
 

2020-10-03

