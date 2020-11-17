UNCHARTED: TEDxToronto Digital Event Series

Join the community of thinkers and doers to encounter critical new ideas and perspectives, be inspired to think differently, and engage in meaningful conversations. This year’s theme for the digital experiences is Uncharted. The world today is something we have never experienced before—and these uncharted waters are making us ask some big questions. As an organization whose goal is to spread ideas, build community, and change lives across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, TEDxToronto asks: how can we see the larger picture, find sources of hope, and balance our individual goals with what we owe to each other? Nov 26 at 7 pm. $15-$40.

https://uncharted.tedxtoronto.com/uncharted-a-series-of-digital-events

UNCHARTED SPEAKERS

Kofi Hope (Civic Entrepreneur on a mission to create a fairer city), Dr. Kamran Khan (Founder of BlueDot to build an early warning system for outbreaks of infectious diseases), Catherine Hernandez (Author of Scarborough the novel, which tells the incredible story of a neighbourhood that refuses to fall apart in the face of poverty and crime), and Amanda Munday (Founder of Toronto’s first co-working facility with childcare, The Workaround, creating better opportunities for working parents).