UNCHARTED: TEDxToronto Digital Event Series

This Winter season, TEDxToronto continues its digital event series, Uncharted, with a fresh slate of speakers. Join our community of thinkers and doers to encounter critical new ideas and perspectives, be inspired to think differently, and engage in meaningful conversations.

The world today is something we have never experienced before—and these uncharted waters are making us ask some big questions. As an organization whose goal is to spread ideas, build community, and change lives across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, TEDxToronto asks: how can we see the larger picture, find sources of hope, and balance our individual goals with what we owe to each other?

Speakers:

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Actor & Comedian (February 4th)

Phil De Luna, Clean Energy Innovator (February 4th)

Lydia-Joi Marshall, Researcher & Health Equity Champion (February 4th)

Chenny Xia, Entrepreneur and experience designer (February 4th)

Jason van Bruggen, Filmmaker & Photographer (March 4th)

Jay Pitter, Author & Placemaker (March 4th)

Gillian Hadfield, Professor of Law & Strategic Management (March 4th)

Ryan DeCaire, Mohawk Language Learner and Teacher (March 4th)

