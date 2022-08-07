Urban Makers Market

- News
Menage Toronto invites you to The Urban Maker’s Market at the beautiful SPACE on King!
Join us for a fun afternoon of shopping, socializing and supporting local makers and small shops. Browse our wide selection of unique, handmade goods & products from over 25 vendors all under one roof! Aug 21, 10 am-6 pm. Free admission. eventbrite.ca/e/398005714807
The first 25 guests in line will receive a swag bag filled with awesome goodies so don’t forget to come early! We are a pet-friendly event so your fur friends are welcome. See you at the market!
▪︎FREE Admission
▪︎Pet-friendly
▪︎Over 25 local vendors
▪︎Ample street parking
▪︎2 blocks from Distillery District
▪︎Raffles & prizes
▪︎Swag Bags
▪︎SPACE Coffee Bar
▪︎Food Truck (Mob’s Seafood & Tings Corp from 11am-4pm)
Location Address - 300 King St E
Event Price - Free admission