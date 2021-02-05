Valentine’s Mix & Mingle for Singles

This event is guaranteed to be one of our most popular events of the season! Not only will you get to have multiple speed dates with like minded individuals, but we’re starting the evening off by mixing our very own cocktails with the help of our professional bartender and alcohol ambassador, Aaron. What better way to try a new cocktail, test your bartending skills and get you in the mood to mingle.

​Here’s how it works. Once you have bought your ticket, you will receive an email that includes 2 unique drink recipes. All you have to do is choose your favourite and then everything you need to make that drink (Including garnishes) at our event, will be HAND DELIVERED right to your doorstep. That’s right! You can stay home relaxing in your pyjamas, while we do the work for you. The only challenge, will be not to drink it before the event starts!

​If that isn’t exciting enough, we have an awesome giveaway!

​Our goal is to help connect single professionals at a time when in-person dates are rare. This is a fun and exciting new way to date online, don’t miss this one of a kind opportunity!