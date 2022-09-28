Velcro Heart Chapbook Launch and Social

At this gathering we will celebrate our week of building cultures of care by reading, eating, dancing, and having fun! We will listen to a chapbook reading, hear some live music by Victor Xu (vixu), and eat free food together (samosas, pakooras, sodas, and much more!).

In February of 2022 Jamie Quinn Mader self-published a hybrid chapbook of essays and poems called Velcro Heart about their experience of over a decade of healing from trauma. Through this collection they highlight the importance of healing, hope, gratitude, joy and how those things are important to moving forward not just personally but societally too! At this event Jamie will read excerpts from their chapbook and engage in discussions around hope and its place in activism.

Chapbook Synopsis:

Jamie Quinn has been through their share of trauma, but that’s not really what this psuedo memoir is about! It’s actually about healing and hope and unlearning toxic love. Through a series of essays and poetry Jamie walks the reader through memories and a candid approach to healing from trauma. They don’t claim to be an expert in any way, they just hope their words help and resonate with folks. Hopefully these words will help you savour some joy and be more gentle to yourself while healing.

Presented by: with the Centre for Women and Trans People (CWTP) and OPIRG York

Location: the Ross Building Podium (behind Vari hall, outdoor venue).

This event is part of DisOrientation Week organized by OPIRG York. An alternative to Frosh Week, DisOrientation promotes campus-based activism and political action. For more information visit: https://www.opirgyork.org/