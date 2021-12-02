Versuz Comedy Show

Comedians are matched up by style but it’s not a competition. The only winner is the audience! Comedians: Matt Render, Gary Lamkin, Amy Yu, Brandon Zakkai, Erin Oliver, Manny Mangat, Jay Freeborn, Patrick Russell.

The host, Bougie is a Toronto comic, born and raised. In 2017 she finally decided to pursue her dream of stand up comedy and check another thing off her bucket list. She’s won Comedy Smackdown, is A New Faces All Star and now a Women of Comedy All Star. She was nominated for 3 P.E.A.B.O. awards in her first year including Comedian of the Year.

Gary Lamkin, age 28, did his first stand up set at the age of 16 in “The Great Canadian Laugh Off” and he’s been going ever since. Now based in Toronto, Gary continues to make audiences laugh (and cry) with his effective blend of material and improvisational crowd work. He was featured for the first time on television when he was 18; on the show “Comedy In The City”. He has headlined and toured in various parts of Canada; and he has also completed 2 years of training at Humber’s “Comedy Writing and Performance”’program. He hosts his own podcast “The Hump Day Podcast” which is available on iTunes/Spotify.