VIBRANT BRAMPTON FESTIVAL

The Arts and Culture Initiative of South Asia (ACISA) will be presenting one of the largest digital South Asian festivals in Canada – VIBRANT BRAMPTON – that will showcase the culture and diversity of Ontario from July 23 to 25, 2021. This year’s festival will showcase over 250 local and international artists from Canada, USA, UK, Pakistan and India with over 50 acts over the course of the three components of the festival. Free. http://www.acisa.ca

Among the headliners is Bollywood playback singer Monali Thakur, winner of the famed Filmfare award for her song “Sawaar Loon”, who then also received the prestigious National Film Awards for her song ” Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” from the film “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”.

Besides leading South Asian artists, the festival roster includes several non-South Asian acts including performances by Canadian Indigenous artists, Afro-Canadian artists, salsa, flamenco, reggaeton, pop, jazz and instrumental fusion expositions. One of the newest additions this year will be a hip-hop-breaker-popping jamming session by leading local artists.

KEY DATES

July 19 & 20 – Finale Round (VSTAR)

July 23, 24 & 25 – Vibrant Brampton Main Festival

August 7 & 8 – Classical artists showcase (Vibrant Classical)