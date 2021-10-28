The Italian Chamber of Commerce of Ontario Canada presents the virtual book launch for “Yesterday, today and tomorrow”, a new publication that narrates the growth and the transformation of the commercial, economic, social and urban landscape of Toronto and the GTA by documenting the contribution and influence of the Italian Canadian community, its settlement and its economic development through the lives and actions of several leaders.

The Italian-Canadian community has been a catalyst in the dynamic development and transformation of the commercial landscape of Toronto and the GTA since the beginning of the twentieth century and continues to shape Toronto today. From food to finance and from aerospace to health, innovation is what unites this generation over a range of diverse economic sectors.

This book is dedicated to Marisa Piattelli, Sergio Marchionne, Ron Farano and Antonio Valeri. Preface by the Hon. Maurizio Bevilacqua, Mayor of the City of Vaughan who strongly supported this project.