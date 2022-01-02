Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Welcome To The Jungle

Jan 2, 2022

Welcome To The Jungle

13 13 people viewed this event.

Toronto’s hottest classic rock dance party is back live on Mixcloud.

Tune in to Mixcloud.com/live/DJ_DangerCat at 9 PM EST to join the party! AC/DC • Led Zeppelin • The Doors • Guns n’ Roses • The Rolling Stones • Jimi Hendrix • Creedence Clearwater Revival • Pink Floyd • Queen • Joan Jett & The Blackhearts • Poison • Van Halen • The Clash • Journey • Black Sabbath • Kiss • Cheap Trick • Blue Oyster Cult • Fleetwood Mac • Ram Jam & much more

Additional Details

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time

Fri, Jan 14th, 2022 @ 9:00 PM
to Sat, Jan 15th, 2022 @ 12:30 AM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Music
 
Watch video
 

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine