Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

Weston-Mount Dennis Toastmasters Virtual Open House

If you've ever wanted to get an inside look into a Toastmasters club, now is your chance! It's a perfect way.

Oct 21, 2021

Weston-Mount Dennis Toastmasters Virtual Open House

12 12 people viewed this event.

If you’ve ever wanted to get an inside look into a Toastmasters club, now is your chance!

It’s a perfect way to pay a virtual visit to our club and get a glimpse into what we mean when we say that joining Toastmasters is one of the greatest investments you can make in yourself.

The evening will feature guest speaker Roger Caesar (placed 3rd in the world at World Public Speaking Championship, Distinguished Toastmaster, and TEDx Speaker), speeches from current members sharing their experiences in the club, and opportunities to participate in fun impromptu speaking activities!

November 11 at 7 pm. Free. wmdtoastmasters-open-house.eventbrite.ca

Additional Details

Event Price - free

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 11th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Meeting or Networking Event

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine