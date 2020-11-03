What Next For The Left After The US Election?

A Trump loss will bring joy and relief to millions. But no matter who wins the US election, the economic crisis, the pandemic, police violence against Black Americans and Indigenous people, and the climate crisis will continue. Americans are faced with a choice between a president who delights in making things worse and a vice president with few solutions to offer. At the same time, this is an era of mass resistance to these capitalist horrors. BLM, uprisings around the world and the climate movement show that millions are already fighting for a better world. How will unions and social movements organize after the US election? What will be the consequences for the left here in Canada as well. Join us for a discussion of the prospects for the left after the US elections organized by the International Socialists featuring Pam Johnson, a trade union activists, born and raised in the US and member of the International Socialists Canada and Virginia Rodino, a trade union activist and member of Marx 21 in the US. Nov 8 at 4 pm. http://www.socialist.ca

For zoom information contact: reports@socialist.ca