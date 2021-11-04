New restaurants

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Summit

Nov 4, 2021

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Summit

4 4 people viewed this event.

WEDO Canada’s Women’s Entrepreneurship Day event connects Canadian businesswomen together to foster a community of diverse entrepreneurs. The virtual event features speakers and panelists from different industries to help recognize the experiences of women in business and provide empowering advice to aspiring and established entrepreneurs. Join our conference as a virtual attendee to be inspired and informed, and help WEDO Canada reimagine what success looks like in the next chapter of our country’s economy.

Additional Details

Event Price - $25-$50

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 18th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
to 05:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Meeting or Networking Event

Event Category
Virtual Event

Event Tags

