Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Summit

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
WEDO Canada's Women's Entrepreneurship Day event connects Canadian businesswomen together to foster a community of diverse entrepreneurs. The virtual event.
WEDO Canada’s Women’s Entrepreneurship Day event connects Canadian businesswomen together to foster a community of diverse entrepreneurs. The virtual event features speakers and panelists from different industries to help recognize the experiences of women in business and provide empowering advice to aspiring and established entrepreneurs. Join our conference as a virtual attendee to be inspired and informed, and help WEDO Canada reimagine what success looks like in the next chapter of our country’s economy.
Event Price - $25-$50