Etobicoke Climate Action presents: WORDS MATTER – How to be an Effective Climate Messenger. Thursday, February 17 at 7 pm on ZOOM.

We are very fortunate to have two knowledgeable speakers and climate advocates at this event!

The webinar features Cheryl McNamara, active volunteer and founder of the Toronto Chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby Canada, who will guide us through the process of writing an effective Letter To The Editor. Citizens Climate Lobby Canada is an established, volunteer-driven, non-partisan advocacy group for climate issues. And our own Tim Ellis, an organizer for Leadnow, will show us How To Get The Message Out on Twitter. Leadnow is a volunteer-based climate champion promoting a just, sustainable and equitable Canada.

So come one, come all. Fire up the computer and make yourself a hot chocolate or beverage of your choice. Learn and listen and you too can be a climate advocate and make a difference! There will be time for Q&A. We look forward to seeing you there.

Meanwhile keep warm and safe, Carol for Etobicoke Climate Action