Writing A Strategic Resumé

NOW MagazineAll EventsWriting A Strategic Resumé

Two-hour resumé-writing webinar. Join us to learn how to create a CV that will get noticed by employers.
May 11, 18 & 25, 10 am-noon. Free. Presented by COSTI. Register: https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/769163773042621964

 

Date And Time

2021-05-11 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-05-25 @ 12:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

