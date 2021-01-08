Join Toronto Public Library and Skills for Change for a panel discussion among young leaders who have founded organizations, helped countless newcomer youths adjust to life in Canada, and inspired others to join them. Through this panel you will learn tips from youth leaders and listen to how their story can inspire your own journey. Jan 21 at 6-7 pm.

This webinar for younger adults will inspire you and facilitate conversation as community leaders from various fields share their stories and insights on launching their initiatives and dealing with the highs and lows of creating their own opportunities. Q&A to follow.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/young-adult-leadership-networking-panel-tickets-135743842487

WebEx Meetings will be used, an online meeting platform for our leadership panel discussions. Register for the event at the link below and specific instructions on how to access the live event will be sent to the registrants one day before the event.

Toronto Public Library is committed to accessibility. Please call or email us if you have a request for accommodation. Please let us know as far in advance as possible and we will do our best to meet your request. Phone 416-393-7099 or email accessibleservices@tpl.ca