Youth Employment Pathways for Success Program Online Workshop

Are you interested in pursuing a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math? Youth Employment Pathways for Success will prepare you for 21st Century Industries.
Eligibility Criteria:
Newcomer youth between the ages of 17-25
Interested in STEM occupations
English Level 4+
Out of school, out of work and not in training
Commitment to a 4-week program completion
Program Benefits:
Virtual Game-based learning
STEM-based Employment Coaching
Networking opportunities with various employers within STEM sectors
On-the-job training supports
Customer Service Certification
6 months follow-up supports
2020 Program Start Dates:
September 7-October 2
October 12-November 6
November 16-December 11
Contact Mojgan.Haghi@costi.org to register // costi.org/programs/employment.php
