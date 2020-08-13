Youth Employment Pathways for Success Program Online Workshop

Are you interested in pursuing a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math? Youth Employment Pathways for Success will prepare you for 21st Century Industries.

Eligibility Criteria:

Newcomer youth between the ages of 17-25

Interested in STEM occupations

English Level 4+

Out of school, out of work and not in training

Commitment to a 4-week program completion

Program Benefits:

Virtual Game-based learning

STEM-based Employment Coaching

Networking opportunities with various employers within STEM sectors

On-the-job training supports

Customer Service Certification

6 months follow-up supports

2020 Program Start Dates:

September 7-October 2

October 12-November 6

November 16-December 11

Contact Mojgan.Haghi@costi.org to register // costi.org/programs/employment.php