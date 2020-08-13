NOW MagazineAll EventsYouth Employment Pathways for Success Program Online Workshop

Youth Employment Pathways for Success Program Online Workshop

COSTI Employment Services

Youth Employment Pathways for Success Program Online Workshop

by COSTI Employment Services
 
Are you interested in pursuing a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math? Youth Employment Pathways for Success will prepare you for 21st Century Industries.

Eligibility Criteria:
Newcomer youth between the ages of 17-25
Interested in STEM occupations
English Level 4+
Out of school, out of work and not in training
Commitment to a 4-week program completion

Program Benefits:
Virtual Game-based learning
STEM-based Employment Coaching
Networking opportunities with various employers within STEM sectors
On-the-job training supports
Customer Service Certification
6 months follow-up supports

2020 Program Start Dates:
September 7-October 2
October 12-November 6
November 16-December 11

Contact Mojgan.Haghi@costi.org to register // costi.org/programs/employment.php

 

COSTI Employment Services
COSTI's five Employment Service Centers provide close-at-hand locations with all the information and tools to assist you with a successful job search.

