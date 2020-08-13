Youth Job Connection Paid Training & Job Placement Online

The Youth Job Connection: Summer program serves youth aged 15-18 that are in school and are experiencing multiple barriers to employment. Earn money as you learn!

Eligibility Criteria:

Resident of Toronto (Ontario)

Eligible to work in Canada

Unemployed

Not attending school or full-time training

Program Benefits:

Paid pre-employment & Life Skills training

Paid job opportunities

Mentoring and peer support services

Education, training or work transitioning support

Access to training and skills development opportunities

Essential Services Industries:

Customer Service/Grocery Stores

Administration

Manufacturing, Medical & Pharmaceutical

Delivery Services

Technology & Computer Remote Work

General Labourer

