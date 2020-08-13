Youth Job Connection Paid Training & Job Placement Online

NOW MagazineAll EventsYouth Job Connection Paid Training & Job Placement Online

COSTI Employment Services

The Youth Job Connection: Summer program serves youth aged 15-18 that are in school and are experiencing multiple barriers to employment. Earn money as you learn!

Eligibility Criteria:
Resident of Toronto (Ontario)
Eligible to work in Canada
Unemployed
Not attending school or full-time training

Program Benefits:
Paid pre-employment & Life Skills training
Paid job opportunities
Mentoring and peer support services
Education, training or work transitioning support
Access to training and skills development opportunities

Essential Services Industries:
Customer Service/Grocery Stores
Administration
Manufacturing, Medical & Pharmaceutical
Delivery Services
Technology & Computer Remote Work
General Labourer

CALL TODAY TO REGISTER! 647-827-1425

COSTI Employment Services
COSTI's five Employment Service Centres provide close-at-hand locations with all the information and tools to assist you with a successful job search.

