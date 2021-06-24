COVID-19

Megan Nolan

Toronto Public Library presents the author talking about her book Acts of Desperation, a fierce and obsessive anti-romance about love addiction.

Jun 24, 2021

Megan Nolan

2021-07-21 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-07-21 @ 01:00 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Books

