Megan Nolan

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Toronto Public Library presents the author talking about her book Acts of Desperation, a fierce and obsessive anti-romance about love addiction.
Toronto Public Library presents the author talking about her book Acts of Desperation, a fierce and obsessive anti-romance about love addiction and what it does to us. July 21 at noon. Free. Reserve http://tpl.ca
Export Description
Toronto Public Library presents the author talking about her book Acts of Desperation, a fierce and obsessive anti-romance about love addiction and what it does to us. July 21 at noon. Free. Reserve tpl.ca.