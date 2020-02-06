Megan Rooney

Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2

Hush Sky Murmur Hole (large-scale mural), Feb 6-Apr 12.

Megan Rooney is an enigmatic storyteller whose work expands across painting, performance, sculpture and installation. Rooney will transform a floor of the museum by enveloping it in a large-scale mural, making use of all original walls. This temporary, site-specific environment will become home to characters and scenarios composed from ubiquitous household materials, found objects, stuffed fabrics and paint.

museumofcontemporaryart.ca/megan-rooney-exhibitions-2020

Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2
