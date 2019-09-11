Mel Hughes Art Exhibition

An art exhibition by Mel Hughes featuring ink drawings, oil paintings, fused glass constructions and mixed media. The exhibition explores the artist’s vision to articulate our increasingly virtual environment, the exponential growth and adoption of technology, climate change and political commentary. A series of lyrical and colourful interpretations of the Canadian landscape complete the exhibition. Nov 6-10. Free.
McKay Art Centre 197 Main (Unionville), Unionville, Ontario L3R 2G8 View Map
