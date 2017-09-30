Melanin: Enter The Loop
Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario
88 Day of Fortune showcase as part of the exhibition Monument to the Century of Revolutions. 12 hours of music, performance and visual art. A glance into what the future can be. Visual art 7 pm-7 am, performances 7 pm-2 a, DJ dance party 2 am-5 am, wind down and meditation 6 am-7 am. Free.
