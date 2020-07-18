NOW MagazineAll EventsMélisande Corriveau, Elinor Frey & Andrea Stewart

Mélisande Corriveau, Elinor Frey & Andrea Stewart

Harbourfront Centre
23
Jul

Mélisande Corriveau, Elinor Frey & Andrea Stewart

by Harbourfront Centre
 
177 people viewed this event.

Harbourfront Centre presents the Three Cellos Tie Some Knots concert as part of the Summer Music In The Garden digital concert series. July 23 at 7 pm. Free.

https://harbourfront.live/venue/garden/

 

Date And Time

2020-07-23 @ 07:00 PM
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

 

Share With Friends

Harbourfront Centre

Comments are Closed.